Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card: Cashback Benefits and Other Exclusive Offers Here

Samsung and Axis Bank have collaborated to launch an exclusive co-branded credit card that will be powered by Visa. It is officially named the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. The initiative is designed to reward customers every time they purchased products and services from Samsung, using a credit card. In a press release, the launch of the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card is described as industry-leading. This is going to benefit the customers to a great extent.

