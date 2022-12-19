OnePlus 11 Launch Date, First Official Teaser Out: Check Features, Specs & More

OnePlus 11 Launch Date, Official Teaser Out: The first official teaser for the most awaited OnePlus 11 (5G) has been released by the company during an event in China.

As per the teaser, the 5G smartphone OnePlus 11 flaunt a triple rear camera setup that is likely to be tuned by Hasselblad for better colour grading and overall quality.

The back camera system will be confined within a larger circular module compared to the predecessors. Besides, some leaks suggest that there will be an alert slider on the right side of the OnePlus 11 flagship device.

A glimpse of the teaser of the OnePlus 11 smartphone was revealed by the company via a video during its 9th anniversary celebration event. The complete features, specs, and other important details have not been revealed by the company yet.

Check out the launch date, expected features, and specs of the OnePlus 11 below.