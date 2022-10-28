Redmi K60 Gaming: Launch Date, Features, Specs, Leaks, Price, and Other Details

According to a report by Xiaomiui, "Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi K60 Gaming. Performance will be extremely high in this model. We detected the new smartphone in the IMEI database. Model number of the Redmi K60 Gaming is “M10“. The information we detect in the IMEI Database may upset users." Previously, Redmi K50 Gaming was available in all markets. But things are changing for the new smartphone. Redmi K60 Gaming will only be introduced in China. It will not appear in other markets.

Let us read about the features, specs, price, and other details about the upcoming Redmi K60 Gaming.