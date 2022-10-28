ADVERTISEMENT

Redmi K60 Gaming: Launch Date, Features, Specs, Leaks, Price, and Other Details

Redmi K60 Gaming is likely to arrive early 2023: Here are the features, specs, price, and more.

Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi K60 Gaming handset soon and the device will be a successor to the Redmi K50 Gaming that hit the markets last year. Redmi K50 Gaming was powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which could not perform well and the users were not satisfied with its performance. To overcome the problem, the company has decided to launch a new smartphone in the same series called Redmi K60 Gaming which will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and is likely to be equipped with advance features that will make it an ideal handset for users who are into gaming.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, "Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi K60 Gaming. Performance will be extremely high in this model. We detected the new smartphone in the IMEI database. Model number of the Redmi K60 Gaming is “M10“. The information we detect in the IMEI Database may upset users." Previously, Redmi K50 Gaming was available in all markets. But things are changing for the new smartphone. Redmi K60 Gaming will only be introduced in China. It will not appear in other markets.

Let us read about the features, specs, price, and other details about the upcoming Redmi K60 Gaming.

Redmi K60 Gaming: Launch Date

The company has not officially announced the launch date of Redmi K50 Gaming. However, it is expected that the device will be launched in early 2023.

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Gaming: Features and Specifications

Following are some of the leaked features and specifications of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Gaming Phone.

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC

  • Model number is M10

  • The device will be equipped with latest and advanced features especially for gaming. for example, trigger keys

  • The code name of Redmi K60 Gaming is “Socrates“

  • The code name of the device's processor is "kailua"

  • An 8-core CPU setup that can reach up to 3.0GHz

The complete details about the Redmi K60 Gaming will be revealed by the company once it is launched. Check this space regularly to get the latest details.

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Gaming: Price

There are no official details about the price of Redmi K60 Gaming. Its predecessor, Redmi K50, was sold at ¥ 3,299.

