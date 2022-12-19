OnePlus 11 Launch Date, First Official Teaser Out: Check Features, Specs & More

OnePlus 11 first official teaser released - Launch Date, Specs, Price, and More.
(Photo: oneplus.in)
OnePlus 11 Launch Date, Official Teaser Out: The first official teaser for the most awaited OnePlus 11 (5G) has been released by the company during an event in China.
As per the teaser, the 5G smartphone OnePlus 11 flaunt a triple rear camera setup that is likely to be tuned by Hasselblad for better colour grading and overall quality.
The back camera system will be confined within a larger circular module compared to the predecessors. Besides, some leaks suggest that there will be an alert slider on the right side of the OnePlus 11 flagship device.
A glimpse of the teaser of the OnePlus 11 smartphone was revealed by the company via a video during its 9th anniversary celebration event. The complete features, specs, and other important details have not been revealed by the company yet.
Check out the launch date, expected features, and specs of the OnePlus 11 below.
The official launch date of OnePlus 11 has not been released by the company yet. However, it is expected that OnePlus will launch the most awaited OnePlus 11falgship phone in the upcoming year. Check this space regularly to get the latest details about OnePlus 11.
Following is the list of expected features and specs of OnePlus 11.
A 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a a punch hole for the front camera.
The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.
16 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.
The flagship device may be packed with Android 13 built atop Oxygen OS 13.
A 5000mAh battery with 100 W fast charging capability.
A triple rear camera setup along with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48-megapixel IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2x zoom support.
The exact details about the upcoming OnePlus 11 (5G) smartphone will be unveiled at the launch event. Check this space regularly to stay updated with the latest details of OnePlus 11 smartphone.
