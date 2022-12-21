iQoo 11 to Redmi Note 12 Pro: Upcoming Smartphones in 2023 in India; Details

Popular smartphone brands are getting ready to launch new smartphones in 2023. Xiaomi has formally announced that it will launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro series in India on 5 January 2023. Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has officially announced that it will launch the iQoo 11 phone in the country on 10 January. The upcoming year is going to be extremely exciting for people who want to invest in smartphones from top brands. One must stay updated with the latest announcements.

All the popular smartphone companies are gearing up to launch their smartphones from the beginning of 2023. January is going to be exciting because interested buyers will get to know more about the smartphones that are lined up for launch in India. Buyers should wait for all the announcements to be made soon by the brands.