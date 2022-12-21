iQoo 11 to Redmi Note 12 Pro: Upcoming Smartphones in 2023 in India; Details

Know about the smartphones that will launch in 2023 in India.
(Photo: iStock)
Popular smartphone brands are getting ready to launch new smartphones in 2023. Xiaomi has formally announced that it will launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro series in India on 5 January 2023. Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has officially announced that it will launch the iQoo 11 phone in the country on 10 January. The upcoming year is going to be extremely exciting for people who want to invest in smartphones from top brands. One must stay updated with the latest announcements.
All the popular smartphone companies are gearing up to launch their smartphones from the beginning of 2023. January is going to be exciting because interested buyers will get to know more about the smartphones that are lined up for launch in India. Buyers should wait for all the announcements to be made soon by the brands.
Let's take a look at the smartphones that are likely to launch in 2023. Here are the details that you should know for now.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has already made its debut in China. It is available at a starting price of CNY 2,099, which is approximately Rs 23,000 in India.
Redmi Note 12 Pro
The Redmi Note 12 Pro has also launched in China earlier. The device has similar specifications to the Plus model. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It runs on MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 operating system.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 50MP camera. It also provides 67-watt charging support. To know more about the smartphone, one must wait for the launch to take place.
iQoo 11
The iQoo 11 smartphone is all set to make its debut in India on 10 January, as per the latest official details. The smartphone might be available at a starting price of Rs 45,000. It may be equipped with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The device is also said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset.
