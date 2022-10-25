Redmi Note 12 Series: Launch Date, Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

Xiaomi will launch the most-awaited series Redmi Note 12 on Thursday, 27 October 2022. It is expected that the company will launch at least three models in this series, including Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

However, the exact features, specs, and price details of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 have not been revealed by the company yet. It is likely that the handset will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset.

According to an official poster released by the company, it has been revealed that the handset will flaunt a 50MPSony IMX 766 main sensor, which is a 1/1.56" sensor with a capability to capture 2μm fusion pixels.

Let us find out the launch date, time, expected features, specifications, price, and other important details about the forthcoming smartphone series Redmi Note 12.