Redmi K50i Launch in India Tipped: Leaked Specifications and Price in India

Redmi K50i in India is expected to be the rebranded version of Poco X4 GT.
(Photo: iStock)
The Redmi K50i launch details in India have been leaked online. According to a new report, Xiaomi is all set to relaunch its Redmi K-series in India, approximately three years after the Redmi K20 series made its debut in the country. It is to be noted that the Redmi K50i is rumoured to be a rebranded as Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G. The smartphone was launched in China earlier this year, in 2022. Now, it is likely to launch in India.
However, people in India should note that the company has not confirmed any detail regarding the launch of the Redmi K50i in the country. The Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G is making its global debut as the Poco X4 GT today, on 23 June 2022. It is likely that Xiaomi will introduce the device in India as Redmi K50i.
The rumours suggest that the Redmi K50i is ready to launch in India soon. One has to wait for Xiaomi to reveal details on the launch date and time of the smartphone officially in India.
Before the company announces the debut date of the smartphone in India, we have some details on the leaked specifications that everyone should know.
The Redmi K50i is likely to sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Redmi is likely to launch its mid-range smartphone with a 144Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone will be available in two storage options that includes 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage. Redmi K50i will be supported by a 5080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It will also have a triple-camera setup on the back.
It is expected to sport a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor as per the leaked details.
There are no details on the price of the Redmi K50i smartphone in India as of yet. One has to wait for the launch to take place to know the price and more details on the specifications.
