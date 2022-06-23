Redmi K50i Launch in India Tipped: Leaked Specifications and Price in India

The Redmi K50i launch details in India have been leaked online. According to a new report, Xiaomi is all set to relaunch its Redmi K-series in India, approximately three years after the Redmi K20 series made its debut in the country. It is to be noted that the Redmi K50i is rumoured to be a rebranded as Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G. The smartphone was launched in China earlier this year, in 2022. Now, it is likely to launch in India.

However, people in India should note that the company has not confirmed any detail regarding the launch of the Redmi K50i in the country. The Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G is making its global debut as the Poco X4 GT today, on 23 June 2022. It is likely that Xiaomi will introduce the device in India as Redmi K50i.