Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, AMG F1 Champion Edition Launched: Check Price, Specs

Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Redmi K50 Gaming Edition price and specifications.</p></div>
Chinese tech company Xiaomi, on Wednesday, 16 February, launched its new smartphones, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, and Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition, in China. However, there's no information about the launch date of the above-mentioned smartphones in India.

Both the smartphones are additions to the Redmi K series.

Here are some of the details about the price and specifications of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: Price

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is available in three storage variants:

  • 8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 39,000)

  • 12GB + 128GB: CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs 42,600)

  • 12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,899 (approximately Rs 46,000)

The Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition is priced at CNY 4,199 (approximately Rs 49,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: Specifications

  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz.

  • Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

  • The smartphones sport a triple rear camera setup. It includes 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensors. On the front, it houses a 20MP selfie camera.

  • The devices are powered by a 4,700mAh battery, which is supported by 120W fast charging.

Check this space regularly for further updates about the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and other smartphones.

(With inputs from Gadgets360.)

