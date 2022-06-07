Moto G82 5G Launched in India: Check Specifications and Price in India

The Moto G82 5G smartphone was launched by Motorola in India on Tuesday, 7 June 2022. The smartphone is an addition to Moto's popular 'G' series lineup. The sale for the same is scheduled to begin on 14 June 2022 in India. Interested customers can purchase it from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other leading retail stores.

The Moto G82 5G smartphone was launched last month in Europe.