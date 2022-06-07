Moto G82 5G Launched in India: Check Specifications and Price in India

Moto G82 5G Price in India
(Photo: Motorola)
The Moto G82 5G smartphone was launched by Motorola in India on Tuesday, 7 June 2022. The smartphone is an addition to Moto's popular 'G' series lineup. The sale for the same is scheduled to begin on 14 June 2022 in India. Interested customers can purchase it from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other leading retail stores.
The Moto G82 5G smartphone was launched last month in Europe.
Here are some price and specification details of Moto G82 5G.
The Moto G82 5G smartphone is available in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 25,999. However, these smartphones are available at an introductory price of Rs 21,499 and Rs 22,999, respectively.
Moto G82 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ pOLED display which comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.
The smartphone features a triple-rear camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.
Moto G82 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which is supported by a 30W TurboPower charging.
The smartphone comes with an Android 12 operating system (OS).
Moto G82 5G comes in Meteorite Grey and White Lily colour variants.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the Moto G82 5G and other smartphones.
