Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Date Leaked, Check Specs and Other Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Date. Image used for representation purpose
(Photo: Samsung)
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly going to launch its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 soon. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone is yet to be revealed by the company.
The smartphone will be an expansion of Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable smartphone series, and will be a successor to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which was launched last year in India.
Samsung is expected to hold a 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in the month of August. As per the leak, the event is scheduled to be held on 10 August 2022. Samsung is expected to introduce Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, along with Flip 4, and Watch 5 series during this event, the leak added.
Jon Prosser also added that the pre-orders of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will commence from 10 August, whereas the device will be launched on 26 August 2022.
Here are some details about specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch in Phantom Black, Pink Gold, and Silver colour variants, reported Gadgets360.
It is also expected to come with 1 TB storage option, the report added.
There is no information available about the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)