Realme GT Neo 3T in India: Launch Date, Price, Specifications, and Other Details

The smartphone is expected to be available in three distinct colour variants.
(Photo: Twitter/ @realmeindonesia)
The Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to be launched in India soon. As of now, there is no official notification or confirmation about when the Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched in India. But many reports suggest that Realme GT Neo 3T will be available in India anytime soon, probably in the last week of June or early July.
Realme GT Neo 3, along with Realme GT Neo 3T, was recently launched in the global market and is now all set to hit Indian markets anytime soon. As of now there are just speculations about the Realme GT Neo 3T launch in India. The exact date will be confirmed by the Realme company itself.
The Indian version of the Realme GT Neo 3T will likely come with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Realme GT Neo 3T (India) might have a 5000 mAh battery that will lead to its fast charging.
Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to possess Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor.
Realme GT Neo 3T is most likely to have an 8GB RAM along with 256GB internal memory.
The Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone will have a triple camera module including a 8 MP camera, 2 MP macro-lens, and a primary 64-megapixel sensor.
The Indian version of the Realme GT Neo 3T may have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
A USB Type-C charging port may also be available in the Realme GT Neo 3T.
In Europe, the Realme GT Neo 3T was launched with a starting price of €469.99 (or Rs 39,000, approximately). However, the exact price of Realme GT Neo 3T in India is not known yet.
If speculations about the Realme GT Neo 3T launch in India are to be believed, the smartphone is expected to be available in three distinct colour variants, namely – shade black, drifting white, and dash yellow.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)