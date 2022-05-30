Redmi 11 5G Launch Timeline, Price in India & Specifications Leaked

Redmi 11 5G smartphone expected to launch soon in India. Image used for representational purposes,
(Photo: Twitter/ @manukumarjain)
Here are the details of the same.
Redmi 11 5G smartphone will be priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant in India, the report added.
The Redmi 11 5G smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is likely to be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the report added.
It is expected to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
The device may house a 5000mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging.
In terms of camera, Redmi is expected to install a dual-rear camera setup in the upcoming Redmi 11 5G smartphone. It may include a 50MP primary camera which can be paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it is expected to house a 5MP selfie camera.
