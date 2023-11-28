Redmi 13C Launch in India on 6 December: Expected Price and Specifications Here

The Redmi 13C launch date in India was announced by the company online.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
The Redmi 13C made its debut globally earlier in November 2023. The phone is the successor to the Redmi 12C, which was launched in December 2022. It is important to note that the global variant of the Redmi 13C is powered by a 9nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch date of the Redmi 13C in India and interested buyers should know it.
According to the details mentioned in the official post by Redmi India, the Redmi 13C will make its debut in the Indian market on 6 December 2023. The teaser page for the smartphone on Xiaomi's official website also shows two colours of the model. Interested buyers in the country should take note of the announcements of the smartphone.
Let's take a look at the specifications and expected price range of the Redmi 13C in India. Please note that the prices in India are based on the global rates of the smartphone by Redmi and you should wait for the official announcements.
Redmi 13C is expected to be equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) LCD display, similar to the global variant. The smartphone is likely to have a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.
The Redmi 13C smartphone is likely to operate on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box in India.
The Indian version of the smartphone might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging. These are some of the expected features of the brand-new smartphone that buyers should know.
The global variant of the Redmi 13C is available in Clover Green, Glacier White, Midnight Black, and Navy Blue colour options. The Indian version is expected to be available in Stardust Black and Star Shine Green options.
These are the expected rates of the upcoming smartphone in India. Stay alert to know the official details.
