Samsung Galaxy A05 Price Revealed: Specifications, Price in India, and Details

Samsung Galaxy A05 price and specifications are mentioned here for readers.
(Photo Courtesy: SamMobile)
Samsung Galaxy A05 recently made its debut in a few countries as a successor to the Galaxy A04. It is important to note that the brand-new smartphone joins the Galaxy A05s model which was launched in India earlier in 2023. Interested buyers across the globe should take note of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A05. One can also know the price of the smartphone in India. It is important to take note of the latest announcements by the company.
The Samsung Galaxy A05 smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. It is important to note that the user manual of the smartphone was spotted recently on the official website of Samsung India. The Samsung Galaxy A05 price in India has also been revealed for interested buyers.
Let's go through the price, availability, specifications, and design of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy A05. Please take note of all the latest updates if you want to buy the model. We have important announcements about the smartphone for you.
The Samsung Galaxy A05 price in India for the 6GB + 128GB option is Rs 14,999. Buyers should know that the brand-new smartphone is expected to be listed soon on the official website of the company and other e-commerce websites.
Samsung Galaxy A05 is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) PLS LCD display coupled with a refresh rate of 60Hz.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with Mali G52 GPU. It has up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.
The brand-new smartphone model by Samsung also has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor located at the top of the display of the phone. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 25W wired fast charging feature. These are the features you should know if you want to buy this smartphone.
