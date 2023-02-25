Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch: When, Where & How to Watch the Xiaomi 13 Launch Event Live

When is the Xiaomi 13's 'Behind the Masterpiece' launch event?

Xiaomi is holding the 'Behind the Masterpiece' Xiaomi 13 international launch event on Sunday, 26 February in Barcelona. The live stream will start at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/5 PM CET/9:30 PM IST.

How can people watch the Xiaomi 13 Launch event Live?

People can watch the event live online. The company will live-stream its event from Barcelona on YouTube, Twitter, its website, and Facebook.

The event's listing is already live on YouTube. You can use the Notify me button to automatically get a reminder before the event starts on February 26

What to expect at the grand Xiaomi 13 Launch event in Barcelona?

The Xiaomi 13 Pro and its massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor will be the highlight of the launch event on 26 February. Xiaomi is using a Leica-branded lens to improve imaging performance. The company is expected to promote the 13 Pro's imaging capabilities at its launch event on February 26.

Xiaomi could also surprise at the event by announcing the Xiaomi 13 Lite. As per the rumors, this phone may sport a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel. Also, expect the company to unveil new earbuds or a smartwatch at the event.