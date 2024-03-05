Realme 12+ 5G Launch in India on 6 March 2024: Specs, Price, and Discounts Here

Realme 12+ 5G launch date in India is confirmed by the company.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
Realme’s next powerful mid-ranger is ready to make its debut in the Indian market. The Realme 12+ 5G will be launched in the country soon for interested buyers. According to the latest official details available online, the brand-new Realme 12+ 5G will hit the Indian market on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. Interested buyers in the country are requested to stay alert and take note of the latest details about the launch. All the important information is stated online.
As per the latest details, the Realme 12+ 5G promises a bunch of exciting updates. The main attraction of the device is its design. Apart from that, the company has officially announced that the smartphone will be the first in the market to sport a Dynamic button. Interested buyers must take note of the specifications and design stated online.
One should note that the Realme 12+ 5G is available for pre-orders. Here are the expected specifications, design, and price range of the brand-new device in India.
A new sneak peek on Flipkart suggests that the Realme 12+ 5G will sport a special feature. The power button will do more than just turn the device on and off. It can be used for different functions like clicking pictures, turning on the flashlight, making the phone silent, etc.
The brand-new smartphone flaunts a large 5000mAh battery powered by the fastest 67W SUPERVOOC charging solution.
As per the latest details, the Realme 12+ 5G variant with 8GB+128GB configuration will be available for sale at an INR 1000 for customers who pre-order.
One should note that the offers and discounts are valid from 29 February to 5 March. The sale in India will kick off on 6 March, at 3 pm. It will go on till 10 March.
To know more about the design and features of the Realme 12+ 5G device in India, you have to wait for the launch to take place. The exact price range will be announced by the company later.
