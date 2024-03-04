Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price & Sale

Tech giant Samsung has finally launched its most awaited smartphone Samsung Galaxy F15 5G in India today on Monday, 4 March 2024. The budget friendly handset has arrived with amazing features and specifications like signature Galaxy design, sAMOLED display, 6000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, and more.

The base model of Samsung Galaxy F15 (4GB RAM and 128GB storage) will be priced at Rs 15,999. The other variant of 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage will be sold at Rs 16,999. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F15 will be available for early sale from 7 pm today on Amazon. It will be available in two color variants including Jazzy Green and Groovy Violet.