Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price & Sale

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launched in India: Check features, specifications, price, and more.
Tech giant Samsung has finally launched its most awaited smartphone Samsung Galaxy F15 5G in India today on Monday, 4 March 2024. The budget friendly handset has arrived with amazing features and specifications like signature Galaxy design, sAMOLED display, 6000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, and more.
The base model of Samsung Galaxy F15 (4GB RAM and 128GB storage) will be priced at Rs 15,999. The other variant of 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage will be sold at Rs 16,999. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F15 will be available for early sale from 7 pm today on Amazon. It will be available in two color variants including Jazzy Green and Groovy Violet.
Here is the list of features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy F15.
A 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor.
Available in two variants including 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.
Triple rear camera system including 50 megapixel primary camera, 5 megapixel sensor, and 2 megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handset has 13 megapixel front camera.
6,000mAh battery, which according to the company lasts for two days on a single charge.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, noise cancellation feature.
Four years of Android updates and and five years of security updates.
Interested users with an HDFC bank card will get an instant discount of Rs 1000. An exchange offer of Rs 1000 is also applicable.
