Oppo Find N2 Flip Launched Globally: Know Specifications and Expected Price Here

Oppo Find N2 Flip is launched globally for interested buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: Smartprix)
Oppo Find N2 Flip was officially launched in the global markets on Wednesday, 15 February. The device made its debut in China in December 2022 and buyers across the world were waiting for the global launch to take place. The clamshell foldable smartphone flaunts flagship features such as a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate display, an aluminium frame, Hasselblad-branded 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery. These are the details we have for now regarding the specifications of the device.
Similar to the Chinese variant, the global version of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The device is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage as standard. The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13 and sports MariSilicon X imaging NPU. One must take note of these feature details.
Here are all the latest details you should know about the Oppo Find N2 Flip that is launched globally on Wednesday. Know the price and specifications of the device if you are interested in purchasing it.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip in the UK has been priced at GBP 849, roughly Rs 84,300 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple shades for interested buyers.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip operates on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0 and sports a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display.
It has a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
As we all know by now, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Oppo has promised four years of major upgrades and five years of security for the brand-new device that is launched recently.
The device has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, the device has a 32-megapixel camera sensor on top of its folding display.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)