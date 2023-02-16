Oppo Find N2 Flip Launched Globally: Know Specifications and Expected Price Here

Oppo Find N2 Flip was officially launched in the global markets on Wednesday, 15 February. The device made its debut in China in December 2022 and buyers across the world were waiting for the global launch to take place. The clamshell foldable smartphone flaunts flagship features such as a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate display, an aluminium frame, Hasselblad-branded 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery. These are the details we have for now regarding the specifications of the device.

Similar to the Chinese variant, the global version of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The device is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage as standard. The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13 and sports MariSilicon X imaging NPU. One must take note of these feature details.