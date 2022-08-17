ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Pre-booking Date, Prices in India Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pre-bookings have begun in India on 16 August 2022, know the prices.

Raajwrita Dutta
Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India. The fourth-generation foldables are formally available for pre-booking in the country. The South Korean tech giant company has confirmed that one can pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 either online or offline. The pre-booking of the fourth-generation foldables officially began on Tuesday, 16 August 2022, in the country for interested buyers.

Many customers were allowed to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during the Samsung Live which took place at 12 noon on Tuesday. Now, the pre-bookings have officially begun in the country and the prices of the foldable smartphones have also been revealed.

Here are the details about the prices and offers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India that buyers should know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is present in two variants in the country. The base variant is available with an 8GB RAM and a 128GB internal storage. The price of the base variant starts from Rs 89,999.

Another variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available with an 8GB RAM and a 256GB internal storage. The model is priced at Rs 94,999 in India, as per the latest details from the company.

Customers who will pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have the opportunity to buy the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm BT at Rs 2,999.

Buyers who have HDFC credit and debit cards can avail a cashback or an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also available in two variants in the country. The 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage base variant is available at Rs 1,54,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 variant with a 12GB RAM and a 512GB internal storage is priced at Rs 1,64,999.

Samsung is providing a lot of offers and discounts to buyers who are pre-booking the next-generation foldable smartphones in India. HDFC debit and credit card owners can avail cashback offers.

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
