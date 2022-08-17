Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Pre-booking Date, Prices in India Revealed

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India. The fourth-generation foldables are formally available for pre-booking in the country. The South Korean tech giant company has confirmed that one can pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 either online or offline. The pre-booking of the fourth-generation foldables officially began on Tuesday, 16 August 2022, in the country for interested buyers.

Many customers were allowed to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during the Samsung Live which took place at 12 noon on Tuesday. Now, the pre-bookings have officially begun in the country and the prices of the foldable smartphones have also been revealed.