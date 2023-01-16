Oppo A78 5G Launch in India Today: Specifications, Price and Launch Details

Oppo is ready to officially launch its first smartphone of 2023. The company is gearing up to launch Oppo A78 5G in India today, on Monday, 16 January 2023. Oppo has been constantly teasing the upcoming phone through its social media platforms for interested buyers to be aware. It is important to note that the company has confirmed certain features of the Oppo A-series new phone. Everyone should remember that the Oppo A78 5G launch is scheduled to take place today.

Before the Oppo A78 5G is launched in the country, one must take note of the specifications and features. This is the first official launch of a smartphone by the company in 2023. Interested buyers are eagerly waiting to know the features of the upcoming smartphone that will be launched soon today, on Monday. Here are the latest updates.