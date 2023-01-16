Oppo A78 5G Launch in India Today: Specifications, Price and Launch Details
Oppo A78 5G India Launch Today: Read to know the confirmed specifications of the upcoming smartphone here.
Oppo is ready to officially launch its first smartphone of 2023. The company is gearing up to launch Oppo A78 5G in India today, on Monday, 16 January 2023. Oppo has been constantly teasing the upcoming phone through its social media platforms for interested buyers to be aware. It is important to note that the company has confirmed certain features of the Oppo A-series new phone. Everyone should remember that the Oppo A78 5G launch is scheduled to take place today.
Before the Oppo A78 5G is launched in the country, one must take note of the specifications and features. This is the first official launch of a smartphone by the company in 2023. Interested buyers are eagerly waiting to know the features of the upcoming smartphone that will be launched soon today, on Monday. Here are the latest updates.
Here are all the latest details about the Oppo A78 5G that you should note if you are interested in buying the smartphone model. Take note of the announcements made by the popular company about the upcoming smartphone.
Oppo A78 5G: Specifications
Oppo wrote in a post on Twitter, "The era of 5G has dawned upon us, and it’s time to experience superior connectivity and blazing-fast speed with #OPPOA78 #5G. Arriving soon at super speed!"
Oppo A78 5G will be supported by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will be equipped with 33-watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. As per the latest details, it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with a Mali-G7 MC2 GPU processor.
The Oppo A78 5G recently made its debut in Malaysia. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The upcoming smartphone can support up to 8GB of additional virtual memory utilizing onboard storage. It is also backed by a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome camera sensor.
Oppo A78 5G: Expected Price in India
As per the details available online, the Oppo A78 5G may be priced below Rs 20,000. However, the exact price will be informed to people after the launch takes place today, on Monday. To know more, you have to stay alert and wait for the launch to take place.
