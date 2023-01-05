Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Launch Live-Streaming: Date, Time, and Other Details

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Today: Here are the live-streaming details.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Launch Live-streaming: Xiaomi is all set to launch the most awaiting smartphone series, Redmi Note 12, in India on 5 January 2023.
The launch event of Redmi Note 12 Series will be held by the company at 12 pm. All features, specs, sale dates, and price details will be unveiled at the launch.
According to reports, three phones will be launched under the Redmi Note 12 Series including Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.
Prior to the launch event, the company has already confirmed the camera details of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. An official tweet by Alvin Tse, general manager of Xiaomi, reads, "We are introducing the #IMX766 once again on the #RedmiNote12 Pro 5G – the #SuperNote. To capture such dynamic and engaging images, you need to have the perfect blend of software & hardware tools to ensure your vision comes to life."
All the three smartphones under Redmi Note 12 series will be officially launched on 5 January 2023. The launch event will be held at 12 pm (IST). Live-streaming of Redmi Note 12 Series launch will be available on the official social media websites of the company and the You Tube channel.
You can also follow the direct link below to witness the live-streaming of Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launch on Thursday.
Although the company has kept the price of Redmi Note 12 5G Series in India still under wraps. It is expected that the Redmi Note 12 may be sold between Rs 10,000 to 15, 000. The price of Redmi Note 12 Pro is estimated to be under Rs 20,000 and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is expected to be priced around Rs 25, 000.
The exact price details of Redmi Note 12 series will be revealed on Thursday at the launch event.
