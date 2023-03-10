OnePlus Nord CE Is Receiving Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update; Know Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019OnePlus Nord CE Is Receiving Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update; Know Details

OnePlus is focusing on the upcoming Nord CE 3 lower-midrange smartphone but the popular company has not forgotten the original Nord CE. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord CE made its official debut in the market back in 2021. Today, on Friday, 10 March 2023, OnePlus has started rolling out the update to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the Nord CE model. The Nord CE users should take note of the latest details.

The Android 13 based update comes as a surprise considering the OnePlus Nord CE is an old and low-end smartphone model. The news is quite surprising and it also brings happiness to the users. The latest details available online suggest that the update to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone has started rolling out today.

Here is everything you should know about the brand-new update that is rolling out for the OnePlus Nord CE. Users and interested buyers should take note of all the important details available as of now.

OnePlus Nord CE: Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update Details

As per the latest details, the update is currently designed for "GLO" models only, which are assumed to be global models. Therefore, specific market versions, including India, do not have the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone.

The officials of Oneplus have confirmed that another build is likely to be launched soon and it will be available to multiple regions. Users should know these latest announcements.

Users who own the "GLO" OnePlus Nord CE can start manually checking for OxygenOS 13 updates.

It is important to note that the new build is called EB2103_11.F.04. This is all the important information we have as of now, about the new update that has started rolling out on Friday.

OnePlus is expected to make a lot of changes such as improvements to the stability of network connections, upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0, and also a new Kid Space. Users should keep an eye on the updates to enjoy the maximum benefits.

To know more about the updates, you have to keep checking for announcements made by the popular smartphone company. OnePlus will keep updating the users about all the latest changes.

