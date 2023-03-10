OnePlus Nord CE Is Receiving Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update; Know Details

Know about the OnePlus Nord CE Android 13-based update here.
(Photo Courtesy: PR newswire)
OnePlus is focusing on the upcoming Nord CE 3 lower-midrange smartphone but the popular company has not forgotten the original Nord CE. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord CE made its official debut in the market back in 2021. Today, on Friday, 10 March 2023, OnePlus has started rolling out the update to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the Nord CE model. The Nord CE users should take note of the latest details.
The Android 13 based update comes as a surprise considering the OnePlus Nord CE is an old and low-end smartphone model. The news is quite surprising and it also brings happiness to the users. The latest details available online suggest that the update to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone has started rolling out today.
Here is everything you should know about the brand-new update that is rolling out for the OnePlus Nord CE. Users and interested buyers should take note of all the important details available as of now.
As per the latest details, the update is currently designed for "GLO" models only, which are assumed to be global models. Therefore, specific market versions, including India, do not have the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone.
Users who own the "GLO" OnePlus Nord CE can start manually checking for OxygenOS 13 updates.
It is important to note that the new build is called EB2103_11.F.04. This is all the important information we have as of now, about the new update that has started rolling out on Friday.
To know more about the updates, you have to keep checking for announcements made by the popular smartphone company. OnePlus will keep updating the users about all the latest changes.
