Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Launch Event on 6 October - Live Streaming Details

Google is finally going to held its annual launch event 'Made by Google' on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

During the year's much awaited launch event, Google will unveil its new flagship phones Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro along with Google Pixel Watch. Prior to the launch, the tech giant confirmed that the smartphone devices will be powered by the Android 13 and second-generation Tensor G2 chip.

According to Google, the Tensor G2 chipset (second generation) would have new customized features for security, speech recognition, pictures, and videos. The processor will further unlock AI and machine learning applications for these smartphones. The Pixel foldable and other smartphones in the Pixel 7 series are expected to come up with the same chipset.