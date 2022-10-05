Jio 5G Welcome Offer 2022: Plans, Launch, Available in 4 Cities - How To Avail?

Reliance Jio has finally announced the official launch of 5G network in 4 cities of India, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi. Users must remember that the Reliance Jio 5G services will be launched today, 5 October 2022.

On the Occasion of Dussehra, the India's biggest telecom operator has started a 'Jio 5G Welcome Offer' under which people will enjoy unlimited 5G data at a speed of more than 1gbps.

As of now, Jio has not revealed any 5G offers and it is likely that the users will be able to use free 5G services for sometime.