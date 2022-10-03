Moto G72 Launched in India: Check Exact Price, Features, and Specs Here

Moto G72 Launched in India today, 3 October 2022: Here are the exact features, specs, and price in India.
Motorola launched a new smartphone Moto G72 in India today, 3 October 2022. The device is a successor of Moto G71 with some new and advanced features and specifications. The company launched Moto G72 4G smartphone in India on Monday and it is likely that the device will hit the global markets soon. Earlier, there were many speculations that the Moto G72 will be a 5G device, however, the smartphone is 4G and doesn't support 5G connectivity.
According to the company, Moto G72 is India's first ever smartphone with billion colour 10-BIT 120-Hz poLED display. Other new and advanced features of the device include 108 MP ultra pixel camera system for high quality and incredible pictures, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Mediatek Helio G99 processor, and 5000 mAh battery. Let's read about the exact features, specs, and price of Moto G72 in India.
Following are some of the exact features and specs of Moto G72 India after official launch.
10-BIT 120-Hz poLED borderless display.
Mediatek Helio G99 processor.
Ultrawide and depth sensor.
5000 mAh battery with fast charging capability.
Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers for high-quality sound.
In-display fingerprint sensor.
108 MP ultra pixel camera system for high-quality pictures.
108 Mp high resolution.
1300 NITS brightness.
120 HZ refresh rate.
576 HZ touch sampling rate.
33 W turbopower charger.
GPS.
Bluetooth 5.1.
Punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper.
Storage: 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB uMCP internal storage.
Colour variants - Polar Blue and Meteorite Grey.
4G LTE Connectivity.
Operating System - Android 12.
Dual band WiFi.
USB Type-C port.
Rear Camera - 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP.
Selfie Camera - 16 MP.
The exact price of Moto G72 in India is Rs 18,999. However, the smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart from 12 October, 12 pm at a price of Rs 14,999 (limited offer). Customers who will purchase the Moto G72 handset during the launch offer will have to pay only Rs 14,999 (limited offer) and will get Rs 3,000 off on exchange and Rs 1,000 instant bank discount.
