Moto G72 Launched in India: Check Exact Price, Features, and Specs Here

Motorola launched a new smartphone Moto G72 in India today, 3 October 2022. The device is a successor of Moto G71 with some new and advanced features and specifications. The company launched Moto G72 4G smartphone in India on Monday and it is likely that the device will hit the global markets soon. Earlier, there were many speculations that the Moto G72 will be a 5G device, however, the smartphone is 4G and doesn't support 5G connectivity.

According to the company, Moto G72 is India's first ever smartphone with billion colour 10-BIT 120-Hz poLED display. Other new and advanced features of the device include 108 MP ultra pixel camera system for high quality and incredible pictures, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Mediatek Helio G99 processor, and 5000 mAh battery. Let's read about the exact features, specs, and price of Moto G72 in India.