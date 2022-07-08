OnePlus 10T Launch Timeline in India Tipped: Leaked Specifications, Price

OnePlus 10T launch timeline and specifications leaked in India.
(Photo: PR newswire)
The launch of OnePlus 10T in India is expected to take place very soon. It is to be noted that the Chinese smartphone company OnePlus has not yet announced the official launch date of the OnePlus 10T in India. However, according to a fresh leak, the brand-new smartphone is expected to make its debut in the country between 25 July 2022 to 1 August 2022. The official launch date is yet to be confirmed.
The OnePlus 10T is tipped to be supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The tipster has also revealed certain other information about the specifications of the brand-new smartphone that will soon make its debut in India. Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) leaked the India launch timeline of OnePlus 10T.
As per latest details, the smartphone OnePlus 10T is likely to be available via Amazon in the country. However, information about the launch date and other updates are based on the leaks so one should wait for the company to make an official announcement.
According to a recent leak, OnePlus 10T is expected to be available in Jade Green and MoonStone Black colour options. The brand new smartphone is likely to feature up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage.
The leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 10T will have a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout and it could be available without an alert slider.
OnePlus 10T is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone might also feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is likely to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
To know more about the features, camera setup, and price in detail, one should wait for OnePlus to announce the official launch date and time for OnePlus 10T in India.
