Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed: Check Expected Specifications and Other Details

Know all about the Nothing Phone 1 pre-booking price and design specifications.
(Photo: Twitter/@nothing)
The first look of Nothing Phone 1 has been revealed by the company ahead of it launch. The UK-based company, Nothing Tech shared a few images on its Twitter handles, revealing the design of its much anticipated smartphone.
After the smartphone's design was revealed, tech journalist Rafael Zeier shared a few better quality images along with a video of the Nothing Phone.
A few days ago, the Vice President and General Manager of Nothing Tech India, Manu Sharma announced that all the Nothing Phone 1 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured in the country.
Moreover, tipster Mukul Sharma has also revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 battery has received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
The price and specification details of Nothing Phone 1 are yet to be revealed. However, as per a previous leak, the pre-booking price of the upcoming smartphone will be set at Rs 2,000 in India. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart in India.
Moreover, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will be based on Android-based Nothing OS.
It will sport a dual rear-camera setup, a transparent back, and will support wireless charging. It is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, reported Gadgets360.
Nothing Phone 1 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Nothing Phone 1 and other smartphones.
(With inputs from Gadgets360.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)