Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed: Check Expected Specifications and Other Details

The price and specification details of Nothing Phone 1 are yet to be revealed. However, as per a previous leak, the pre-booking price of the upcoming smartphone will be set at Rs 2,000 in India. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart in India.

Moreover, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will be based on Android-based Nothing OS.

It will sport a dual rear-camera setup, a transparent back, and will support wireless charging. It is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, reported Gadgets360.

Nothing Phone 1 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display, the report added.