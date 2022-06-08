ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Revealed: Expected Specifications & Other Details

Nothing Phone 1 is launch event is slated to begin at 4 pm BST (8:30 pm IST) on Tuesday, 12 July 2022.

United Kingdom-based tech company Nothing has announced the launch date of its first smartphone Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. The information about the launch event was announced by the company on its official Twitter handle. A launch event page has also gone live on Nothing's official website.

Launch Time: Nothing Phone 1's launch event is slated to begin at 4 pm BST (8:30 pm IST) on Tuesday. Interested customers can watch the live streaming of the event online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Nothing.
The launch date of Nothing Phone 1 in India is yet to be revealed by the company. However, Nothing has already announced that Nothing Phone 1 will be available on Flipkart in India.

"We are delighted to bring Nothing’s much awaited phone (1) to Indian consumers and we are confident that it will be another exciting milestone in the smartphone industry," Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said.

No information is available about price and specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone 1. However, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will be based on Android-based Nothing OS.

Here are some other details about the smartphone.

  • Nothing Tech has revealed that Nothing Phone 1 will come with a transparent back, and will support wireless charging

  • It is expected to sport a 6.55-inch OLED display, reported Gadgets360

Check this space regularly for further updates about Nothing Phone 1 and other smartphones.

