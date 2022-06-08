Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Revealed: Expected Specifications & Other Details

The launch date of Nothing Phone 1 in India is yet to be revealed by the company. However, Nothing has already announced that Nothing Phone 1 will be available on Flipkart in India.

"We are delighted to bring Nothing’s much awaited phone (1) to Indian consumers and we are confident that it will be another exciting milestone in the smartphone industry," Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said.