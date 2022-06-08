Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Revealed: Expected Specifications & Other Details

Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date
(Photo Courtesy: Nothing)
United Kingdom-based tech company Nothing has announced the launch date of its first smartphone Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. The information about the launch event was announced by the company on its official Twitter handle. A launch event page has also gone live on Nothing's official website.
The launch date of Nothing Phone 1 in India is yet to be revealed by the company. However, Nothing has already announced that Nothing Phone 1 will be available on Flipkart in India.
"We are delighted to bring Nothing’s much awaited phone (1) to Indian consumers and we are confident that it will be another exciting milestone in the smartphone industry," Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said.
Here are some other details about the smartphone.
Nothing Tech has revealed that Nothing Phone 1 will come with a transparent back, and will support wireless charging
It is expected to sport a 6.55-inch OLED display, reported Gadgets360
