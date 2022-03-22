OnePlus Rumoured to Launch 6 New Smartphones by September 2022: Report

OnePlus upcoming smartphones. Image used for representative purposes.
Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly going to add around six new smartphones to its product portfolio this year.
According to a report by GSMArena, citing a reliable source, all six products will be launched by September 2022.
Here are the details about some of the rumoured products.
The first product in the list is OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone. It has already been introduced in China and the company has also commenced the 'The Lab' review process of the same. However, launch date of the same is yet to be revealed, but it is expected to launch globally by the end of March, the report added.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite happens to be the second upcoming product in the portfolio. An expansion of OnePlus' 'Nord CE' lineup, the smartphone will be a successor of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, which was launched last month in India.
The third smartphone in the list is expected to be OnePlus Nord 2T. The smartphone expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor is rumored to be launched around end April or early May. It will be expansion in company's 'T' series lineup.
It is expected to be followed by OnePlus 10R, which by its name confirms that it will be an extended variant of OnePlus 10 smartphone series. It is rumored to be launched in May 2022.
The last two smartphones in the product portfolio are rumored to be OnePlus Nord 3 which can also be called OnePlus Nord Pro and, OnePlus 10 Ultra which can also be named OnePlus 10 Pro Plus, reported GSMArena. They are expected to be launched in July and September 2022, respectively.
