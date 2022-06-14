Nothing Phone 1 First Look Teased: Check Expected Pre-Booking Price and Specs

No information is available about price and specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone 1. However, as per a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, interested customers will be able to pre-book the smartphone at a price of Rs 2,000.

Moreover, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will be based on Android-based Nothing OS.

It will sport a transparent back, and will support wireless charging. It is expected to house a 4,500 mAh battery, reported Gadgets360.

Nothing Phone 1 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display, the report added.