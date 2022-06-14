Nothing Phone 1 First Look Teased: Check Expected Pre-Booking Price and Specs
Nothing Phone 1 smartphone launch event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12 July 2022
Nothing tech smartphone company has teased the first look of its much anticipated smartphone – Nothing Phone 1 – ahead of its launch. The first look tease only gives a small glimpse of the upper part of the smartphone. It was shared online on the company's Twitter handle. A similar promotional poster was shared on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, reported 91mobiles.
Launch Date & Time: Nothing Phone 1 smartphone launch event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. It will commence at 4 pm BST (8.30 pm IST) on Tuesday.
Recently, Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India revealed that Nothing Phone 1 will also be manufactured in India. "We are thrilled to announce that every Nothing phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally. This is the real start of our journey and we cannot think of a better way to establish ourselves in India, which is a key market for us," Sharma Tweeted.
No information is available about price and specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone 1. However, as per a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, interested customers will be able to pre-book the smartphone at a price of Rs 2,000.
Moreover, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will be based on Android-based Nothing OS.
It will sport a transparent back, and will support wireless charging. It is expected to house a 4,500 mAh battery, reported Gadgets360.
Nothing Phone 1 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Nothing Phone 1 and other smartphones.
