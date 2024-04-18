Nothing Ear and Ear (a) Launch Today: Live Streaming, Expected Specs, and Price

Nothing is gearing up to launch the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds today, Thursday, 18 April 2024. It is important to note that both earbuds will make their debut during the Community Update announcement. Interested buyers are requested to stay alert and review the latest event updates. You can watch the live streaming of the Nothing earbuds launch event at the scheduled time from wherever you want. Make sure to note the live streaming channel.

Nothing announced earlier that the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) earbuds will be launched on 18 April. One should take note of the launch time. Interested buyers are patiently waiting to know all the features of the brand-new earbuds. One should go through some of the expected specifications of the wireless earbuds before they are launched on the scheduled date.