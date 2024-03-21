Nothing OS 2.5.4 Update Being Rolled for Nothing Phone 2a Device; Know Details

Nothing Phone 2a made its debut in India on 5 March. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. One should note that the Nothing Phone 2a ships with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The smartphone recently received the Nothing OS 2.5.3 update, bringing some major camera experience changes to the handset. Now, the UK-based OEM has officially announced that a new Nothing OS 2.5.4 update began rolling out to Phone 2a users.

The London-based company announced officially via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update is being introduced for Nothing Phone 2a users. One should know the steps to install the new update on their device and take advantage of the features. We have the latest details for you.