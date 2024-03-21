Nothing OS 2.5.4 Update Being Rolled for Nothing Phone 2a Device; Know Details

Nothing Phone 2a made its debut in India on 5 March. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. One should note that the Nothing Phone 2a ships with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The smartphone recently received the Nothing OS 2.5.3 update, bringing some major camera experience changes to the handset. Now, the UK-based OEM has officially announced that a new Nothing OS 2.5.4 update began rolling out to Phone 2a users.
The London-based company announced officially via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update is being introduced for Nothing Phone 2a users. One should know the steps to install the new update on their device and take advantage of the features. We have the latest details for you.
Here are the steps you must follow to upgrade to the Nothing OS 2.5.4 and the latest announcements by the company. Know the important features before you install the new update on your device.
Nothing OS 2.5.4 Update for Nothing Phone 2a: How To Upgrade and Latest Details
To upgrade to Nothing OS 2.5.4, Nothing Phone 2a users must go to the Settings of their device. Then click on the option "System" and tap on the "System Update" option.
The company also announced the changelog for the update in the same social media post. The brand-new update includes improved colour accuracy and saturation for the rear camera.
According to the changelog, the NothingOS 2.5.4 update for the Phone 2a will improve overall camera performance and provide a "fine-tuned" Bokeh effect in the Portrait Mode. The Nothing OS 2.5.4 update is expected to optimise the performance of mobile games including BGMI.
The brand-new update for Nothing Phone 2a users will also enhance the Recorder widget animation and eliminate the animation stutter while launching and exiting apps. The NothingOS 2.5.4 update also includes various bug fixes.
Some users face a flickering issue when opening apps from the home screen and that has been fixed in the new update. A display issue with the home screen and lock screen wallpapers has also been fixed in the NothingOS 2.5.4 update.
The incorrect display of cellular or Wi-Fi information in Quick Settings and the screen going dark during incoming calls have also been repaired in the brand-new update. The NothingOS 2.5.4 update for the Nothing Phone 2a device will improve the overall stability of the device.
