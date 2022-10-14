iQOO Neo 7 Launch: Date, Price, Features, Specs, and Availability in India

iQOO Neo 7: Launch date, time, features, specs, and availability in India.
After launching iQOO Neo 6 series, the company is all set to launch iQOO Neo 7 soon with advanced features and specifications. According to an official teaser shared by the company, the iQOO Neo 7 will be launched in China on 20 October 2022. The device will be available in orange colour and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.
As per the teaser, the rear panel of the handset is almost similar to that of its predecessor iQOO Neo 6. However, apparently there has been slight modifications in the camera system.
Let's find out the exact launch date, time, features, specifications, and availability of iQOO Neo 7 in India.
According to the company, iQOO Neo 7 will be launched in China on Thursday, 20 October 2022 at 7 pm (local time) and 4:30pm IST. The launch date and availability of iQOO Neo 7 in India has not been revealed yet.
The exact features and specs of iQOO Neo 7 will be revealed on the official launch on 20 October. Here are some of the expected features and specifications of the device.
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.
5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability.
6.78-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Optical fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and NFC.
A triple rear camera setup including a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 12MP portrait telephoto lens, and a a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor.
Storage: 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The exact features and specifications of iQOO Neo 7 will be unveiled on 20 October 2022 at the launch event.
If media reports are to believed, the price of iQOO Neo 7 will be Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. The pre-booking and sale date of the device has not been announced by the company yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
