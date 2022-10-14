Tesla Pi Phone: Launch Date, Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details.

Tesla company owned by Elon Musk is all set to launch its first phone "Pi" soon. The smartphone once launched will be a tough competition for smartphone companies like Apple, Samsung, and others. Ever since the news of Tesla Pi Phone launch has been released, people are wondering if it will take on well renowned phones like iPhone. According to several media reports, Tesla Pi Phone will hit the markets in the month of December 2022. Elon Musk owned company has decided to launch its smartphone series after successfully making their place in the cars and space sector.

Let's find out the features, specs, and price of Tesla Pi Phone below.