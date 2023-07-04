OnePlus Nord CE 3 Launch This Week: Camera Details Confirmed by Company; Details

The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord CE 3 5G smartphone tomorrow on Wednesday, 5 July 2023 during the Nord Summer Launch Event. Besides, Nord 3 and Nord Buds 2r will also be unveiled at the event.
Prior to the official launch event of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, the company has confirmed the camera details of the handset on a microsite. Earlier, the display information of OnePlus Nord CE 3 was also revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: Confirmed Camera Details
As per the information available on the microsite of the company, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be launched with a triple rear camera system. The handset will arrive with a 50 megapixel main camera, Sony IMX890 primary sensor, and optical image stabilisation.
As per leaks, the smartphone may be equipped with an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and 2 megapixel macro sensor.
Some other confirmed details of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 handset include a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset, and an Aqua Surge finish colour variant.
Other features and specifications of the device will be revealed at the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
