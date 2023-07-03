Motorola Razr 40 Series To Be Launched Today on 4 July: Features, Specs & More

Motorola Razr 40 Series to be launched in India today on 3 July 2023.
(Photo: xda-developers.com)
Motorola is all set to unveil its new foldable smartphone Razr 40 in India today on 3 July 2023. Prior to the launch in the country, the company has revealed some of its features, specs, and other details.
The upcoming Motorola Razr 40 will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Two smartphones including Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra will be launched under the Motorola Razr 40 series and both the handsets differ from each other in terms of their outer display.
Let us read about the features, specs, price, and other details of Motorola Razr 40 in India below.
Here is the list of features and specs of Motorola Razr 40.
Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.
LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display .
1.9-inch AMOLED cover display.
64 megapixel primary camera.
13 ultrawide sensor.
32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
A 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
A 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate when unfolded.
A dual camera system including 12 megapixel main camera and 13 megapixel ultrawide lens.
32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
3800mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.
The starting price of Motorola Razr 40 series is expected to be Rs 59,999.
