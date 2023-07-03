Motorola Razr 40 Series To Be Launched Today on 4 July: Features, Specs & More

Motorola is all set to unveil its new foldable smartphone Razr 40 in India today on 3 July 2023. Prior to the launch in the country, the company has revealed some of its features, specs, and other details.

The upcoming Motorola Razr 40 will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Two smartphones including Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra will be launched under the Motorola Razr 40 series and both the handsets differ from each other in terms of their outer display.

Let us read about the features, specs, price, and other details of Motorola Razr 40 in India below.