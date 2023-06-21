Xiaomi Pad 6 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications & Design Here

Xiaomi has launched its latest tablet in the market which is referred to as Pad 6. The Pad 6 has been launched in India alongside the Redmi Buds Active 4 TWS earbuds. The tablet can be called the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5 which was launched for the first time in the Chinese market in April.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has come with the flagship of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and it has many other features that have been discussed below. Let's check out the price and specifications of Xiaomi’s latest tablet.