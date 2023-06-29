Asus Zenfone 10 Launched Today: Specifications and Expected Price in India Here

Asus Zenfone 10 made its official global debut today, Thursday, 29 June 2023. It is important to note that the global launch date of the brand-new smartphone was announced earlier for interested buyers. The specifications of the smartphone are revealed after the global launch took place on the scheduled date. Buyers in India should note that the Asus Zenfone 10 is not launched in the country yet. They have to wait for some time for the smartphone to be made available.

The Asus Zenfone 10 India launch date is not announced yet, however, it is expected that the smartphone will be available soon for interested buyers. As of now, one should note that the mobile made its global debut on Thursday, 29 June. People are excited to know the features and all the latest updates about the mobile.