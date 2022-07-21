iQOO 9T Release Date in India Leaked: Expected Price in India & Specifications

iQOO 9T launch date, price and sale date leaked ahead of launch in India.
(Photo: amazon.in)
iQOO is ready to reveal its brand new flagship smartphone in the Indian market. The iQOO 9T is set to make its debut in the country as the company's upcoming flagship smartphone.
Even though the popular company has not revealed any official details of the iQOO 9T 5G launch date in India, the latest rumours suggest that the device is ready to be launched on 28 July 2022. Apart from the launch date, the price and sale date of the phone have also been leaked.
It is important to note that popular tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the launch date, price and sale date of the iQOO 9T in India along with Price Baba on his official Twitter handle. He has also revealed the colour options of the upcoming flagship smartphone by iQOO for the interested buyers.
While the tipster has suggested that the iQOO 9T will make its debut in India on 28 July 2022, he has also revealed details about the price of the upcoming smartphone.
The upcoming flagship smartphone is also expected to be available for purchase on the e-store of iQOO.
The smartphone company might reveal official details about the launch of iQOO 9T in the Indian market soon.
The tipster has stated that the iQOO 9T 5G will be available in two colour options which include the Alpha colour and the Legend colour.
The flagship phone is expected to use a V1+ chip that allows better graphics and smooth scrolling. The iQOO 9T 5G is likely to be the rebranded version of the iQOO 10, which made its debut recently.
To know more about this, one has to wait for the launch of the iQOO 9T in India. iQOO is likely to announce the launch date and other details soon on the website for the interested buyers in the country.
