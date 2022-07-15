iQoo 9T 5G Listed on Amazon, Expected To Launch in India Soon

The iQoo 9T 5G is ready to be launched in India soon. As per an online report earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone makers were expected to launch the iQoo 9T 5G in India this month. An Amazon listing confirmed the launch of the smartphone in India.

The e-commerce website has dedicated a webpage for the upcoming iQoo 9T smartphone. However, there's no information or official announcement about the time or launch date of the smartphone.

Let's take a look at the expected features, price, and design of the smartphone before its launch.