iQoo 11 Series Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, and Other Details
iQoo 11 Series 5G will be officially launched in India on 10 January 2023. Check out the features, specs, and price.
iQoo 11 Series Launch Date in India: According to several media reports, iQoo 11 Series launch date has been revealed in India. The most awaiting iQoo 5G series will be officially launched in India on 10 January 2023. The series includes two flagship phones - iQoo 11 5G and iQoo 11 Pro 5G.
Earlier, the iQoo 11 5G Series was launched in China. The iQoo 11 Series is expected to be available on sale in India from 13 January. As per some reports, only iQoo 11 5G India hit the Indian markets on 10 January and there is no official confirmation about the exact launch date of iQoo 11 Pro 5G. Check this space regularly to stay about the latest details of iQoo 11 5G series.
iQoo 11 Launch in India: Know the Expected Features and Specs
Following are the expected features and specs of the upcoming iQoo 11 Series in India.
6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen along with 1440x3200 pixel resolution.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset.
Updated display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.
16GB UFS 4.0 RAM.
50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor camera and 13MP portrait sensor camera.
Extended RAM 3.0 capability that will allow users to expand RAM by up to 8GB.
5,000mAh battery with 120watt fast charging capability.
512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
50MP main camera along with 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP portrait sensor.
iQoo 11 5G in India: Expected Price
The iQoo 11 5G in was launched China at a starting price of Rs 45,000. In India, the price of iQoo 11 has not been announced yet. The exact price details of iQoo 11 5G series in India will be unveiled in the launch event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.