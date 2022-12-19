Samsung Galaxy M04 Sale Starts in India: Price, Specifications, and Offers Here

Samsung Galaxy M04 Sale begins in India.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
Samsung Galaxy M04 is now available for sale in India. You can purchase it through the Samsung India website and Amazon in the country. The smartphone model is available in two colour options which include Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green. The new entry-level handset made its debut in the country last week. It is equipped with a waterdrop-style notch display, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. You can purchase the smartphone now.
The Galaxy M04 is quite popular in India. It is supported by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The available RAM can be expanded up to 8GB. The Galaxy M04 is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery. These are all the features of the brand-new smartphone that is launched in the country recently.
One can also know the price of the Samsung Galaxy M04 in India. We have all the details for interested buyers who want to know more about the smartphone.
The price of the Samsung Galaxy M04 is set at Rs 9,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The top-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 10,499.
The sale offers of the smartphone include an instant discount of Rs 1000 for customers using SBI bank cards or EMI transactions. Amazon is allowing no-cost EMIs for up to six months on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
The Samsung Galaxy M04 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display. It is also powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.
The Samsung Galaxy M04 is equipped with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter in the front.
These are all the latest details we have on the smartphone that you should know if you are planning to invest in it.
