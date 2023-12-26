Huawei NOVA 12 Series Launch in China Today, 26 December: Specifications & Price

Huawei is getting ready to officially launch its NOVA 12 series in China today, Tuesday, 26 December. The launch date was announced earlier and interested buyers across the globe should know the latest details. It is important to note that the news was confirmed by Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu. The first set of teasers for the Huawei NOVA 12 was also released when the launch date was announced. One must know the latest updates.

The teasers for the Huawei NOVA 12 display a bold look with a striking blue colour and the NOVA branding on the back. Interested buyers should note that the launch of the Huawei NOVA 12 is scheduled to take place in China first. The global launch of the brand-new smartphone will be announced later. Buyers should keep track of the announcements.