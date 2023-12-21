Redmi Note 13 Pro Expected Price in India Tipped Before Launch; Know the Details

Redmi Note 13 Pro expected price in India is mentioned here for interested buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
The Redmi Note 13 series is scheduled to be launched in India on 4 January. We already know most of the things about the next-generation Redmi Note series because it was recently launched in China. A tipster has leaked the box price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro in India. The latest leak confirms that the company is ready to launch three phones in India. Interested buyers should take note of the latest announcements if they want to buy the Note 13 series.
The company has officially teased the Redmi Note 13 and Pro+ versions in the country. One should note that the price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro is not officially confirmed by Redmi. The company will announce the exact price and other important details of the upcoming Note 13 series during the launch event. One should stay alert.
Here is the tipped price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro smartphone you should know. Keep an eye on the latest announcements to know the exact price range and specifications of the upcoming smartphone.
The box price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro smartphone is expected to be Rs 32,999. However, this does not mean that the launch price of the device will be the same. The companies usually reveal the new smartphones at a reduced price compared to what is mentioned on the box as MRP.
Interested buyers are advised to not take these details seriously because the prices are not confirmed yet.
If the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is priced under Rs 35,000, then it is expected to compete against the iQOO Neo 7 Pro and OnePlus 11R.
The Note Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,899, approximately Rs 21,700 for the 256 GB storage variant. These are the details we know for now.
To know more about the price range of the Redmi Note 13 series, you have to wait for the launch to take place on 4 January, in India.
