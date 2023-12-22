Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Launch Soon: Leaked Specifications, Camera, and Price

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is expected to take place soon. Ahead of the big tech event, most of the details about the next-generation flagship phones have been leaked online. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to offer better cameras, a new chipset, a brighter display, a more refined design and a big battery unit. A fresh leak states the full specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Interested buyers should know the latest details circulating online.

Interested people should note that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications and price are not yet announced by the company. You should wait for the official announcements to know the exact specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Buyers should take note of the leaked specifications if they wish to buy the handset once it is launched on the scheduled date.