HONOR X50 Debut on 5 July 2023: Know the Expected Specifications and Price Here

HONOR X50 is scheduled to make its debut on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Northeast Now)
HONOR has officially confirmed the launch of the HONOR X50, which is the company's next mid-range smartphone. It is also set to be the successor of the HONOR 40, which was released in China last year.
As per the latest official details, the HONOR X50 is scheduled to make its debut on Wednesday, 5 July. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the announcement to know the specifications and price range of the upcoming smartphone. The details will be available soon.
We have a few updates about the specifications of the HONOR X50 that you should note. It is important to remember the launch date so you can know the confirmed specifications and price of the smartphone. Interested buyers are requested to check the official details online if they want to know the price range of the new smartphone.
Here are a few expected specifications and features of the HONOR X50 you should know if you are planning to buy the smartphone.
As per the teaser images shared by the company, the HONOR X50 is equipped with a 108MP rear camera that's paired with a secondary camera.
As per the rumours available online, the HONOR X50 is expected to be equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED 120Hz curved display.
It is also likely to be the first phone that is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4nm SoC.
These are the specification details we have for now. To know more, you have to wait for the official announcements after the launch takes place on Wednesday, 5 July.
The price of the HONOR X50 will also be announced after the launch takes place on the scheduled date, so interested buyers should stay alert and informed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)