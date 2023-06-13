ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi Pad 6 to Launch in India Today: Check Price, Specifications, Features

Check the expected specs, price, design, and features of the Xiaomi Pad 6 that will be launched in India today

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Xiaomi Pad 6 to Launch in India Today: Check Price, Specifications, Features
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Xiaomi is all set to launch its second tablet in the market, the second one to be specific. This new device will be called the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India. The Xiaomi tablet will be launched in India today, June 13. This new launch will mark Xiaomi's return to the Indian market after a gap of seven years. In April, the Pad 6 was launched in China along with a "pro" version but the pro variant won't be available in India for now.

The previous tablet from Xiaomi, the Pad 5 was released in India with a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB version and the 6GB/256GB model was priced at Rs. 28,999. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is expected to be priced at 22,999. Let's have a look at the expected design, features, and specs of the Xiaomi Pad 6.

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 10 To Be Launched on 29 June: Features, Specs, Price, and More

Asus Zenfone 10 To Be Launched on 29 June: Features, Specs, Price, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi Pad 6: Expected Design, Specs, & Features

  • The Xiaomi Pad 6 may come with an impressive 11-inch 2.8K LCD display

  • It may also come with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of up to 550nits.

  • The Xiaomi Pad 6 screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

  • The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor

  • Pad 6 will come with a substantial 8,840mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging

  • Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a 13MP main camera on the rear and an 8MP front-facing camera for photos and videos.

  • The tablet runs on the MIUI 14 software, which is based on Android 13.

  • The China launch had a bunch of accessories like a custom keyboard and stylus for the Pad 6. These features may also be available in the Indian version as hinted by Xiaomi's India hype reel.

  • The Xiaomi Pad 6 stands is a stylish and lightweight design, crafted from durable metal that is remarkably slim at a mere 6.51mm thickness and weighs a mere 490g.

  • It will also be compatible with Xiaomi's second-generation smart pen stylus.

Also Read

OnePlus Fold To Debut in August This Year: Features, Specs, Price, and More

OnePlus Fold To Debut in August This Year: Features, Specs, Price, and More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Xiaomi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×