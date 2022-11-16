Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Specs, Price, and Launch Date; Latest Details Here

Google Pixel Fold's first look has been leaked online. The rumoured foldable from Google is codenamed "Project Passport". According to the details available online, the upcoming foldable is expected to make its debut in May 2023. The alleged Pixel Fold renders show that the device has a metal and glass body. The massive inner display features bezels instead of a hole-punch or under-display camera. These are all the leaked information about the Google Pixel Fold that will launch soon.

The cover display of the Google Pixel Fold appears to sport a hole-punch selfie camera. Users are likely to expect a "Pixel-esque performance" from this upcoming Google foldable smartphone that is codenamed Project Passport. It is important to note that the alleged Pixel Fold renders were leaked by Jon Prosser online. One can take a look at the details.