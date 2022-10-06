Google Pixel 7 Series Launch Today: Expected Price, Specs, Pre-order details

Expected price and other details for the Google Pixel 7 series
(Image: NotebookCheck.net)
Google is all set to launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the global market today. The new flagship phones will be introduced in India as well. All the details like the design, features, specs, and price has already been leaked which has left very little to imagine. But Google has confirmed a few details.
First of all, interested buyers can witness the Pixel 7 launch event live on the company's official YouTube channel on 6 October 6 at 7:30PM.
Let's have a look at the detailed price, design, specs, and live streaming details of the Google Pixel 7 launch event.
Google will reveal the exact and official prices for the Pixel 7 series on 6 October 2022 and the same will confirm the price in the Indian market as well.
As per the leaks, the Pixel 7 series will be introduced with a starting price of $599 in the US which makes it Rs 48,580 in India.
Moreover, the buyers should expect the price range to be higher due to GST, custom duty charges and other things. The standard model of Google Pixel will be priced under Rs 60,000.
The pre-ordering facility will be available for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India on 6 October.
As per the Flipkart listing, customers who will pre-order the new pixel series will also be able to buy the Pixel Buds A series for Rs 5,999 when the retail price in India is Rs 9,999.
Similarly, the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness band will be available at Rs 4,999 when the original price is Rs 7,999 in India. People pre-ordering the Pixel 7 series will be given the smartphone on a priority basis.
The Pixel 7 series is expected to retain the same old design of the Pixel 6 series which are as follows:
A punch-hole display design
A horizontal camera module at the rear panel.
The standard model will pack a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz screen.
The Pixel 7 Pro will come with a bigger 6.7-inch OLED QHD+ screen
120Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience.
The refresh rate can be adjusted between 1Hz and 120Hz
The smartphones will be powered by a second-generation Tensor chipset.
The handsets will run on Android 13.
The Google Pixel 7 phones will have a dual rear camera setup while pro will sport a triple rear camera setup.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)