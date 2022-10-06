Google Pixel 7 Series Launch Today: Expected Price, Specs, Pre-order details

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the global market today. The new flagship phones will be introduced in India as well. All the details like the design, features, specs, and price has already been leaked which has left very little to imagine. But Google has confirmed a few details.

First of all, interested buyers can witness the Pixel 7 launch event live on the company's official YouTube channel on 6 October 6 at 7:30PM.

Let's have a look at the detailed price, design, specs, and live streaming details of the Google Pixel 7 launch event.